SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Facebook Inc-A After 2.46% Gain

Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $164.20 to a high of $170.27. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $164.00 on volume of 5.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Facebook Inc-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Facebook Inc-A in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Facebook Inc-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $137.10 and a high of $224.20 and are now at $170.04, 24% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% lower and 1.88% lower over the past week, respectively.