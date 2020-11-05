SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Exelixis Inc After 4.62% Gain

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.67 to a high of $27.24. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $26.95 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Exelixis Inc have traded between a low of $10.04 and a high of $29.50 and are now at $27.20, which is 171% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.2%.

