SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Exact Sciences After 6.20% Gain

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $73.47 to a high of $80.36. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $75.63 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Exact Sciences share prices have been bracketed by a low of $35.25 and a high of $123.99 and are now at $79.28, 125% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

