SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Exact Sciences After 1.27% Gain

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $103.86 to a high of $105.39. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $104.01 on volume of 656,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Exact Sciences share prices have been bracketed by a low of $53.06 and a high of $123.99 and are now at $104.86, 98% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% higher and 1.01% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Exact Sciences on December 13th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $87.28. Since that recommendation, shares of Exact Sciences have risen 18.6%. We continue to monitor EXAS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.