SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Evercore Partn-A After 3.22% Gain

Evercore Partn-A (NYSE:EVR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $53.15 to a high of $55.79. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $53.94 on volume of 210,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Evercore Partn-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Evercore Partn-A in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Evercore Partn-A has traded in a range of $33.25 to $98.90 and is now at $54.67, 64% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.