SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Etsy Inc After 5.65% Gain

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $67.25 to a high of $70.06. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $67.02 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Etsy Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $29.95 and a high of $71.80 and are now at $69.93, 133% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Etsy Inc and will alert subscribers who have ETSY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.