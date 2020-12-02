SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of E*Trade Financia After 1.59% Gain

E*Trade Financia (NASDAQ:ETFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.20 to a high of $44.58. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $43.73 on volume of 789,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, E*Trade Financia share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.34 and a high of $47.81 and are now at $44.52, 63% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

