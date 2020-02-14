SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Equity Residenti After 1.10% Gain

Equity Residenti (NYSE:EQR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $85.45 to a high of $85.67. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $85.35 on volume of 182,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Equity Residenti share prices have been bracketed by a low of $71.87 and a high of $89.55 and are now at $86.12, 20% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

