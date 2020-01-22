SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Equinix Inc After 1.03% Gain

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $592.02 to a high of $597.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $596.69 on volume of 159,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Equinix Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $609.97 and a 52-week low of $357.35 and are now trading 68% above that low price at $598.72 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

