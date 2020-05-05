SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Equifax Inc After 3.49% Gain

Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $142.41 to a high of $144.85. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $142.14 on volume of 400,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Equifax Inc has traded in a range of $103.01 to $164.77 and is now at $146.02, 42% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

