SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Eog Resources After 6.51% Gain

Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.17 to a high of $43.21. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $42.54 on volume of 2.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Eog Resources on March 24th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $36.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Eog Resources have risen 11.8%. We continue to monitor EOG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Eog Resources has traded in a range of $27.00 to $107.89 and is now at $43.59, 61% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.