SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Eog Resources After 6.32% Gain

Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.52 to a high of $35.88. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $33.69 on volume of 4.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Eog Resources share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.00 and a high of $107.89 and are now at $35.40, 31% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.1%.

