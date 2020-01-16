SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Eog Resources After 1.43% Gain

Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $86.83 to a high of $87.36. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $86.66 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Eog Resources has traded in a range of $64.33 to $107.89 and is now at $87.23, 36% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

