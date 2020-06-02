SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Ensign Group Inc After 8.56% Gain

Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $49.50 to a high of $52.56. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $48.31 on volume of 194,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Ensign Group Inc has traded in a range of $36.21 to $63.00 and is now at $52.00, 44% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

