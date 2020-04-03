SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Eli Lilly & Co After 4.59% Gain

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $133.00 to a high of $136.33. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $135.15 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Eli Lilly & Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $101.36 and a high of $147.87 and are now at $135.49, 34% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

