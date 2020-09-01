SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Eli Lilly & Co After 1.89% Gain

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $134.01 to a high of $134.70. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $133.20 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Eli Lilly & Co on October 31st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $113.34. Since that recommendation, shares of Eli Lilly & Co have risen 18.0%. We continue to monitor LLY for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Eli Lilly & Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $101.36 and a high of $137.00 and are now at $136.04, 34% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% higher and 1.23% higher over the past week, respectively.