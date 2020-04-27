SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Eldorado Resorts After 11.45% Gain

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.15 to a high of $20.37. Yesterday, the shares gained 11.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $18.31 on volume of 5.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Eldorado Resorts have traded between a low of $6.02 and a high of $70.74 and are now at $19.48, which is 224% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 14.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.8%.