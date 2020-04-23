SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Ecolab Inc After 1.70% Gain

Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $175.05 to a high of $176.93. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $176.89 on volume of 339,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ecolab Inc have traded between a low of $124.60 and a high of $211.24 and are now at $177.55, which is 42% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

