SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Ebay Inc After 1.26% Gain

Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.13 to a high of $42.49. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $42.44 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ebay Inc have traded between a low of $26.02 and a high of $42.49 and are now at $42.66, which is 64% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ebay Inc and will alert subscribers who have EBAY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.