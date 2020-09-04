SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Eaton Corp Plc After 4.01% Gain

Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $80.50 to a high of $84.64. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $82.25 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Eaton Corp Plc has traded in a range of $56.42 to $105.78 and is now at $83.03, 47% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

