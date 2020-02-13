SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Dunkin' Brands G After 1.26% Gain

Dunkin' Brands G (:DNKN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $75.00 to a high of $76.47. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $76.47 on volume of 216,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Dunkin' Brands G share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $79.78 and a 52-week low of $46.55 and are now trading 62% above that low price at $75.38 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% lower and 0.01% lower over the past week, respectively.

