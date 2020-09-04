SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Dr Horton Inc After 6.10% Gain

Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.52 to a high of $42.42. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $40.13 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Dr Horton Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $62.54 and a 52-week low of $25.51 and are now trading 63% above that low price at $41.68 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

