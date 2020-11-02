SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Dominion Energy After 1.79% Gain

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $84.86 to a high of $85.87. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $85.69 on volume of 994,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dominion Energy have traded between a low of $72.40 and a high of $86.69 and are now at $85.92, which is 19% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Dominion Energy and will alert subscribers who have D in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.