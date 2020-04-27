SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Digital Realty After 1.38% Gain

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $151.16 to a high of $152.25. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $151.65 on volume of 750,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Digital Realty have traded between a low of $105.00 and a high of $152.59 and are now at $152.18, which is 45% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.7%.

