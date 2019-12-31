SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Dick'S Sporting After 1.23% Gain

Dick'S Sporting (:DKS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $49.13 to a high of $49.77. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $49.26 on volume of 583,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dick'S Sporting have traded between a low of $30.59 and a high of $48.78 and are now at $48.90, which is 60% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

