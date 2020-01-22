SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Dexcom After 2.94% Gain

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $233.73 to a high of $239.31. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $237.63 on volume of 217,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Dexcom share prices have been bracketed by a low of $57.68 and a high of $242.14 and are now at $235.71, 309% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

