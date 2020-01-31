SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Dexcom After 2.18% Gain

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $238.54 to a high of $244.59. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $240.22 on volume of 142,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dexcom have traded between a low of $57.68 and a high of $244.59 and are now at $244.13, which is 323% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Dexcom and will alert subscribers who have DXCM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.