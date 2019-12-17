SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Delta Air Li After 1.06% Gain

Delta Air Li (NYSE:DAL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.33 to a high of $59.30. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $58.49 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Delta Air Li share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $63.44 and a 52-week low of $45.08 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $58.52 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% higher and 0.35% higher over the past week, respectively.

