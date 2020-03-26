SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Deere & Co After 4.85% Gain

Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $127.14 to a high of $135.19. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $120.61 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Deere & Co has traded in a range of $106.14 to $181.99 and is now at $135.32, 27% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.