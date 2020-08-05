SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Deere & Co After 1.00% Gain

Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $137.51 to a high of $138.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $138.45 on volume of 561,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Deere & Co has traded in a range of $106.14 to $181.99 and is now at $137.62, 30% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.