SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Davita Inc After 4.35% Gain

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $80.81 to a high of $84.78. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $78.75 on volume of 554,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Davita Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $90.15 and a 52-week low of $43.40 and are now trading 90% above that low price at $82.30 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

