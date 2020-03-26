SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Danaher Corp After 6.05% Gain

Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $130.22 to a high of $138.15. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $137.17 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Danaher Corp have traded between a low of $119.60 and a high of $169.19 and are now at $136.27, which is 14% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

