SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Cyrusone Inc After 1.76% Gain

Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $68.30 to a high of $69.62. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $69.51 on volume of 65,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Cyrusone Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $79.65 and a 52-week low of $43.72 and are now trading 59% above that low price at $69.40 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

