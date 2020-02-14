SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Crown Castle Int After 1.06% Gain

Crown Castle Int (NYSE:CCI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $164.01 to a high of $164.49. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $163.64 on volume of 525,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Crown Castle Int has traded in a range of $116.79 to $164.49 and is now at $165.98, 42% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

