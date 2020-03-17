SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Coupa Software I After 25.28% Gain

Coupa Software I (NASDAQ:COUP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $110.00 to a high of $138.78. Yesterday, the shares gained 25.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $124.85 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Coupa Software I and will alert subscribers who have COUP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Coupa Software I share prices have been bracketed by a low of $86.17 and a high of $178.00 and are now at $137.27, 59% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.