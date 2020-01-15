SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Coty Inc-Cl A After 5.42% Gain

Coty Inc-Cl A (NYSE:COTY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.74 to a high of $10.93. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $10.77 on volume of 2.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Coty Inc-Cl A have traded between a low of $6.90 and a high of $14.03 and are now at $11.30, which is 64% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% lower and 0.53% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Coty Inc-Cl A on December 16th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $11.04. Since that call, shares of Coty Inc-Cl A have fallen 3.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.