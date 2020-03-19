SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Corning Inc After 2.14% Gain

Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.75 to a high of $21.98. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $21.57 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Corning Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.42 and a high of $35.34 and are now at $21.96, 19% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Corning Inc and will alert subscribers who have GLW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.