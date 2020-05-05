SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Cooper Cos Inc After 1.86% Gain

Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $288.02 to a high of $293.24. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $291.76 on volume of 74,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cooper Cos Inc have traded between a low of $236.68 and a high of $365.68 and are now at $291.87, which is 23% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

