SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Constellation-A After 5.81% Gain

Constellation-A (NYSE:STZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $161.59 to a high of $169.36. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $167.75 on volume of 833,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Constellation-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $104.28 and a high of $214.48 and are now at $166.79, 60% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.