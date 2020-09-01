SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Constellation-A After 1.29% Gain

Constellation-A (NYSE:STZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $190.61 to a high of $193.55. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $191.74 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Constellation-A and will alert subscribers who have STZ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Constellation-A have traded between a low of $150.37 and a high of $214.48 and are now at $193.64, which is 29% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.