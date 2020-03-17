SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Conagra Brands I After 7.24% Gain

Conagra Brands I (NYSE:CAG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.56 to a high of $29.11. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $28.82 on volume of 4.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Conagra Brands I share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.59 and a 52-week low of $22.56 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $30.35 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.