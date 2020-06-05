SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Conagra Brands I After 1.23% Gain

Conagra Brands I (NYSE:CAG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.43 to a high of $33.79. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $33.77 on volume of 348,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Conagra Brands I has traded in a range of $22.83 to $35.59 and is now at $33.80, 48% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

