SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Comtech Telecomm After 3.31% Gain

Comtech Telecomm (NASDAQ:CMTL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.01 to a high of $34.12. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $32.63 on volume of 242,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Comtech Telecomm have traded between a low of $20.94 and a high of $38.00 and are now at $33.69, which is 61% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

