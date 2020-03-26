SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Coca-Cola Co/The After 6.58% Gain

Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.45 to a high of $44.87. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $42.07 on volume of 17.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Coca-Cola Co/The has traded in a range of $36.27 to $60.13 and is now at $45.06, 24% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.32% lower and 1.74% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Coca-Cola Co/The on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $57.97. Since that call, shares of Coca-Cola Co/The have fallen 28.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.