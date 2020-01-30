SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Coca-Cola Co/The After 2.88% Gain

Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $57.88 to a high of $58.52. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $57.78 on volume of 7.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Coca-Cola Co/The have traded between a low of $44.42 and a high of $58.52 and are now at $58.61, which is 32% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

