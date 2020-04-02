SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Clorox Co After 4.36% Gain

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $158.48 to a high of $162.73. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $158.25 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Clorox Co have traded between a low of $144.12 and a high of $166.90 and are now at $162.64, which is 13% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Clorox Co and will alert subscribers who have CLX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.