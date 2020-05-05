SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Clorox Co After 2.41% Gain

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $198.53 to a high of $202.33. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $197.76 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Clorox Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $214.26 and a 52-week low of $144.12 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $203.93 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

