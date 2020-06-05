SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Citrix Systems After 1.38% Gain

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $145.60 to a high of $147.78. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $147.27 on volume of 239,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Citrix Systems have traded between a low of $90.28 and a high of $152.49 and are now at $148.60, which is 65% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

