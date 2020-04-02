SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Cisco Systems After 2.50% Gain

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.11 to a high of $47.70. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $47.27 on volume of 4.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Cisco Systems has traded in a range of $43.40 to $58.26 and is now at $47.28, 9% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

