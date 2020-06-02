SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Cincinnati Fin After 3.18% Gain

Cincinnati Fin (NASDAQ:CINF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $109.62 to a high of $110.78. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $107.59 on volume of 242,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cincinnati Fin have traded between a low of $78.75 and a high of $118.50 and are now at $110.97, which is 41% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cincinnati Fin and will alert subscribers who have CINF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.